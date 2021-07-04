Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MakerGreen greener cities sustainability ux
School project (Experience design, 2019, Team ; Shruti, Kate, Proud). Concept is to develop a system to be spearheaded by a green initiative; To establish a network of green rooftops across the city of Milan & to create experiential platforms to navigate through this process. This initiative is called MakerGreen.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
