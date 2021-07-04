Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Quan

Personality Mobile App concept

Quan
Quan
  • Save
Personality Mobile App concept app mobile personality white illustration clear ui ux elegant simple clean minimal
Download color palette

Working on the entire of card • Mobile app concept.

Which of the 16 personality types are you?

Check https://www.16personalities.com/

-----

Artwork by 16personalities.com

-----

Follow me on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Quan
Quan
Interaction Design.

More by Quan

View profile
    • Like