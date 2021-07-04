Walk Tracker

Hello Guys.

Few screens for an app I'm working on. This app will help you:

- Easily track fitness routes

- Use the app to track your goals

- Analyze statistics of your activities.

📲 Don't forget to leave a like and follow me:

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mykhailo_velychko

Behance - www.behance.net/mykhailovelychko

Facbook - https://m.facebook.com/myhailo.velichko