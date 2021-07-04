Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aji Nugroho

Medical Management Dashboard

Medical Management Dashboard doctor app ui design dashboard medical management health app medical app
A dashboard for SocialBeing Health App, an innovative and refreshing new digital medical management app created for doctors and medical personnel in Suriname. The application helps manage medical documentation, various work services and schedules.

The soft and clean color scheme picked with the aim to encourage the clarity of information in each medical documentation.

Hit me on inspirasimuda.hore@gmail.com

