Medical Management Dashboard

A dashboard for SocialBeing Health App, an innovative and refreshing new digital medical management app created for doctors and medical personnel in Suriname. The application helps manage medical documentation, various work services and schedules.
The soft and clean color scheme picked with the aim to encourage the clarity of information in each medical documentation.
Feedback, thumbs up, or dare to create your project with me? You decide!
Hit me on inspirasimuda.hore@gmail.com
Thank you!