Zen Garden

ime for a Lowpoly 3D Art !
.
ＬＯＷＰＯＬＹ ＧＡＲＤＥＮ ☘️
.
Created this Garden 🏞️ in @blender.official with all lowpoly stuff from scratch.
.
It didn't take much time to create and rendered time was just a minute also.
Lighting ☀️ plays an important role here and the direction of light as well. Grass was made from a plane
.
Still working hard and improving my skills in blender 💪😊 !!!
.
Hope you so you liked this simple lowpoly artwork❤️ !
Drop a like and comment down your views on this !
.
Follow @pyxwinstudios for more creative artwork 🌈😊 !!