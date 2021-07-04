Pyxwin Studios

Zen Garden

Zen Garden lowpoly branding motion graphics graphic design 3d ui logo illustration realistic blender3d render design animation 3d modeling 3d art
ime for a Lowpoly 3D Art !
.
ＬＯＷＰＯＬＹ ＧＡＲＤＥＮ ☘️
.
Created this Garden 🏞️ in @blender.official with all lowpoly stuff from scratch.
.
It didn't take much time to create and rendered time was just a minute also.
Lighting ☀️ plays an important role here and the direction of light as well. Grass was made from a plane
.
Still working hard and improving my skills in blender 💪😊 !!!
.
Hope you so you liked this simple lowpoly artwork❤️ !
.
