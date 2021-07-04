Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
jwmn

adik x siga (baybayin)

jwmn
jwmn
  • Save
adik x siga (baybayin) art typogaphy design
Download color palette

A Japanese inspired design. I used baybayin which is a pre-hispanic script from the Philippines where I am from.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
jwmn
jwmn

More by jwmn

View profile
    • Like