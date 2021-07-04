IMRO'S CV

CV design for Imroatul Hasanah, A.Md.Kes., Dental Technician '16 from Tanjung Karang Health Polytechnic.

My concept for this CV is feminine, simple, smooth, and clean, even so, I still try to keep the CV filled with her competence and experiences.

The basic brownish yellow color adjusts to her alma mater and the frames in the corners are also taken from the dental shape to interpret her major, my principle in designing a CV must be neat, precise, and structured so that it is comfortable to read.

Now Imro works as a Dentist Assistant at Asy-Syifa Medika Hospital, Tulang Bawang Barat, Lampung.

Thank you Ro for the trust,

wish you always healthy and successful.

See full project at

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122797887/IMROS-CV





