IN THE NUDE // Branding Design
Here is my entry for the Branding Design Challenge of the @wildflowerdeisgn.co_ Bootcamp. The brief was "In The Nude is an inclusive lingerie brand with a goal to make you feel confident in your own skin. Wether you're petite or plus sized, our ranges are designed with a one-style-fits-all-motto, rather than separating out our collections." 🧡
The brand values : Inclusive / Empowering / Sexy / Glamorous ✨
