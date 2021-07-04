Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
In The Nude // Branding Design

IN THE NUDE // Branding Design

Here is my entry for the Branding Design Challenge of the @wildflowerdeisgn.co_ Bootcamp. The brief was "In The Nude is an inclusive lingerie brand with a goal to make you feel confident in your own skin. Wether you're petite or plus sized, our ranges are designed with a one-style-fits-all-motto, rather than separating out our collections." 🧡

The brand values : Inclusive / Empowering / Sexy / Glamorous ✨

Check out my instagram for more on the design process !

