MyElitePT - Logo Design

MyElitePT is a personal fitness app, that allows you to pick from a range of different programmes, based on your goal. MyElitePT is unique to another fitness app, is that their personal trainers are celebrities, that are within the fitness industry and share their fitness routines.
The idea being this logo was to combine 2 aspects of the brand, online and fitness. I did this by combing the mesomorph body shape and the a Wi-Fi symbol, to create a sharp minimal icon.
If you would like to see the full project, the link is on my Dribbble page.