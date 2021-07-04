Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MyElitePT - Logo Design

MyElitePT - Logo Design vector simple minimal logo minimalist logo typography design clean fitness app app minimalist minimal sport logo sport gym logo fitness logo gym fitness graphic design logo branding
MyElitePT is a personal fitness app, that allows you to pick from a range of different programmes, based on your goal. MyElitePT is unique to another fitness app, is that their personal trainers are celebrities, that are within the fitness industry and share their fitness routines.

The idea being this logo was to combine 2 aspects of the brand, online and fitness. I did this by combing the mesomorph body shape and the a Wi-Fi symbol, to create a sharp minimal icon.

