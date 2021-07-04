Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BOOK MARK DESIGN

Hello there,
Welcome to the Best Selling Bookmark Shot
You are about to hire the most friendly designer, who will work for you until you are 100% satisfied! :)

24 hour delivery!

You can get followings designed with this gig;

Bookmarks
Door Hangers
Rack cards
Product labels
Business Cards
Flyers
Brochures
Posters
Book covers

In any type... (Modern, Classic, Official, Promotional, Stylish)
In any size... (print ready high resolution design with a safer bleed)
In any color theme...
Can add any detail you provide (Description, links, QR Code, etc.)
Can generate a QR for your website link (Gig extras)
Can design a Professional Modern Logo for you (Gig extras)

So... trust me. Just Place the order, I can create the best for you.

*****I will offer discounts when you are ordering more than 5 designs*****

Jul 4, 2021
