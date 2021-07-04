Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
THE FLOCK

THE FLOCK albumcover
I wanted to try my hand at album cover design, and used this as a chance to practice my colour theory and layering to create a design with good depth, whilst maintaining unity.

