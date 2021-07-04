Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Commercial Website's Hero Section

Commercial Website's Hero Section civil construction commercial landing page website ux branding ui design
This shot of a hero section in a landing page is of a civil construction firm based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. We decided to create a structure of the website by emphasizing on the keyword 'Focus'. I wanted the viewers to be able to articulate the focus behind the company by seeing this landing page. More shots of the website incoming!

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
