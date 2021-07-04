Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anuhya Kanukuntla

Concept App: Comicap - Visual design

Anuhya Kanukuntla
Anuhya Kanukuntla
  • Save
Concept App: Comicap - Visual design interaction comic app design implicit grid layouts ux design uidesign shiftnudge concep app visualdesign design
Download color palette

Combined The Box Model and Implicit Grid assignments as part of @mds Shift Nudge course. Happy to hear feedback!

Anuhya Kanukuntla
Anuhya Kanukuntla

More by Anuhya Kanukuntla

View profile
    • Like