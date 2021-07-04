Reducing nicotine, smoking intake monitoring dashboard app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello peeps,
I just designed an app where smokers can monitor the reduction of their use of nicotine. Needless to say its minimal and sleek. Used Blue and White contrast
Let me know your thoughts on this :D
Also I am available for any designing work. Contact me anytime.
Email: samudraroy10@gmail.com