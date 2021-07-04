Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Samudra Roy

Reducing nicotine, smoking intake monitoring dashboard app

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy
Hello peeps,
I just designed an app where smokers can monitor the reduction of their use of nicotine. Needless to say its minimal and sleek. Used Blue and White contrast

Let me know your thoughts on this :D

Also I am available for any designing work. Contact me anytime.
Email: samudraroy10@gmail.com

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy

