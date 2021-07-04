🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
American Flag print round neck cut out sleeveless mini dress View All Sizes
Dress Details
Color: Red
Detail: Cut Out
Fit: Regular Fit
Dresses Length: Mini
Neckline: Round Neck
Occasion: Everyday
Pattern: Star, Striped, Print
Season: Spring, Summer
Sleeves: Sleeveless
Style: Casual
american flag dress usa
patriotic dresses for ladies
american flag mini dress
flag dress girl
Buyer Reviews
This is ok, material soft! It’s pretty.
Good quality, not expected, but fits great
Quality a fit are good on all items received. I would order again!
