American Flag Print Round Neck Cut Out Sleeveless Mini Dress

American Flag print round neck cut out sleeveless mini dress View All Sizes

Dress Details
Color: Red
Detail: Cut Out
Fit: Regular Fit
Dresses Length: Mini
Neckline: Round Neck
Occasion: Everyday
Pattern: Star, Striped, Print
Season: Spring, Summer
Sleeves: Sleeveless
Style: Casual

american flag dress usa
patriotic dresses for ladies
american flag mini dress
flag dress girl

Buyer Reviews
This is ok, material soft! It’s pretty.

Good quality, not expected, but fits great

Quality a fit are good on all items received. I would order again!

