A New Looks of WhatsApp for IOS Chat List Page

Hello Designers,

I wanted to share with you my personal WhatsApp for IOS redesign project.

For today, I share the Chat List page.

And here's what's New!

Do you have a dozen of conversations? A family, friend, business partner, consumer, or your beloved ones. You don't have to scroll down and find the unread conversation like before. Just swipe left and you will find the unread one.

You don't have to go to the story page. Just tap on the profile picture and you'll see their story.

What profile photo do I use? You could easily see that on the top-right of the page and tap if you wanted to change it.

See the group member more easily. Tap on the group photo section, and you’ll see all of the group members.

What do you think about this? Feel free to share your thoughts about this in the comment section:)

Thanks and have a good day,

Rido

