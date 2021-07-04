Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Nefedov

Cycle - cafe identity

Cycle - cafe identity vector logo branding design
Logo and identity for cafe Cycle.
I'd be very grateful to hear your feedback 🙂

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
