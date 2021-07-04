Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sara mohseni

Mobile app design

sara mohseni
sara mohseni
  • Save
Mobile app design mobile app profile ui app
Download color palette

hey there,
here is a an app about posting and looking for a job

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
sara mohseni
sara mohseni

More by sara mohseni

View profile
    • Like