Marketplace Dashboard Analytics

Hi Folks!
Little design story and some goals on this design.
Background
User of this design is marketplace user so that it can control performance of it store.
Goals of design
1. User able see summary count of active user, new order, earnings, product delivered or fail or process
2. User able know earning graph with line chart
3. User able know 5 top sales
4. Can able know 5 less sales
5. User can able know gender with pie chart
6. User can weather with forecasting data, this goal so that weather forecasting can see by owner store while will sent their products
Note
Data on design just sample