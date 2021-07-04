Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HOME COFFEE

HOME COFFEE motion logo design branding logo motion graphics animation
Another motion logo for the coffee brand. the brand has a unique logo that goes well with its name, making it a lot of fun to animate.

If you want to make your logo more attractive, contact me:
musyafa.adli03@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
