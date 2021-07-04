Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Uzair Ahmed

Crypto Wallet App 💰

Uzair Ahmed
Uzair Ahmed
  • Save
Crypto Wallet App 💰 swap tokens btc mobile app cryptocurrency app investment app app crypto wallet wallet exchange crypto bitcoins financial app component dark app change
Download color palette

Hi Friends!

Presenting you a small part of a project I'm working on right now. It's a new generation cryptocurrency wallet with outstanding investment functionality. 💰🤘

I hope you enjoy it. 🎉
If you like it, press the "L" button.

-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to ozeerahmad92@gmail.com

Uzair Ahmed
Uzair Ahmed

More by Uzair Ahmed

View profile
    • Like