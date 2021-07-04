sreelakshmi

Seven

Seven movies minimal data visualisation
Like so many others, I have always had immense curiosity about serial killers and true crime. So, when it comes to watching psychological thrillers, I turn to David Fincher films. I created this chart in school to visualise 7 attributes of 7 David Fincher movies. The attributes were picked out based on my opinions & observations, and what I deeply enjoy about the his movies!

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
