Greenth Display Latin & Cyrillic Font

Latin & Cyrillic Font. Greenth is vintage, bold typeface with latin and Cyrillic support. Every font contains 1221 glyphs, tons of alternate glyphs, ligatures and multilingual support. It’s a very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes.

💪 More Details: https://masterbundles.com/downloads/latin-cyrillic-font/

🏆 Vendor Vladfedotovv: https://masterbundles.com/vendor/vladfodotovv/

🖥 MasterBundles: https://masterbundles.com/

💵💶 Sell Your Deal: https://masterbundles.com/sell-your-deal/