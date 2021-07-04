Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Martin Lexow

Keystroke Pro 2 — Mac App

Martin Lexow
Martin Lexow
uidesign presenter screen sharing key cap key keyboard keycap keystroke keypress mac macos
Screenshot of my macOS app "Keystroke Pro 2" that allows you to visualize your keypresses! → https://apps.apple.com/app/keystroke-pro/id1572206224

Martin Lexow
Martin Lexow
Software Auteur. Honest apps—carefully crafted.
