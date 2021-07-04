Tatiana Ignateva

Stylist services

Tatiana Ignateva
Tatiana Ignateva
  • Save
Stylist services instagram stories google facebook web banner design web banner social media post design social media stylist make up instagram banner instagram post instagram banner logo figma ui first work design
Download color palette

Stylist services | Instagram post
Size: 1080x1080px
Pages: 1
Working file: Figma
Font used: Prata, Open Sans

Tatiana Ignateva
Tatiana Ignateva

More by Tatiana Ignateva

View profile
    • Like