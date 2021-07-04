Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Apple Watch UI design concept - Voila

Apple Watch UI design concept - Voila minimalistic iosdesign music app design ux app designer adobexd uidesign ios apple
One of the projects to understand the design guidelines of apple watch series and the concept of identifying the music details with a tap on the watch.

