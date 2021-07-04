Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sati Ekaristi

Daily UI Challenge #018 #AnalyticsChart

Daily UI Challenge #018 #AnalyticsChart ux uiux adobexd app ui design dailyui
Hey guys!
This is my 18th day of Daily UI Challenge
And the theme of this challenge is Analytics Chart

Tool : Adobe XD

Hope you guys like it!
Please give me your feedback :)

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
