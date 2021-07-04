Bhuvan Bhardwaj

LWTP

Bhuvan Bhardwaj
Bhuvan Bhardwaj
  • Save
LWTP artist vector logo music illusion branding illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Cover art for an artists album. The artist showcased a need for a minimalist cover art for his upcoming album including the title track name "LWTP"

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Bhuvan Bhardwaj
Bhuvan Bhardwaj

More by Bhuvan Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like