Manvirarts

Timber Game Logo Design

Timber Game Logo Design photoshop logo art vector art logo design ui vector logo design illustration illustrator graphic design game logo branding 3d
Download color palette

A game logo design for Timber! It is a nature related simulator game.

The concept was to use a wooden brown color and with a wooden finish text.
The axe and the cut wood logs represent the gameplay of the game to chop wood.

Made using Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.

