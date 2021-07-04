Ambrosia interior design | by xolve branding

Ambrosia counter design - a classic Indochine-esque style is juxtaposed with the bright color palette to create an inviting space that appeals to both younger and older customers. The design allows the café itself to exude an element of luxury, while its price point and menu offer familiarity and comfort.

full showcase - http://www.xolvebranding.com/work/ambrosia-cafe-bistro/

xolve is a branding and design agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. xolve helps business build meaningful brand, packaging design, website development.