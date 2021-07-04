Ambrosia interior design | by xolve branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ambrosia counter design - a classic Indochine-esque style is juxtaposed with the bright color palette to create an inviting space that appeals to both younger and older customers. The design allows the café itself to exude an element of luxury, while its price point and menu offer familiarity and comfort.
full showcase - http://www.xolvebranding.com/work/ambrosia-cafe-bistro/
xolve is a branding and design agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. xolve helps business build meaningful brand, packaging design, website development.