Marine Roleplay Game Logo

Marine Roleplay Game Logo military 3d branding illustration ui vector design logo illustrator graphic design game logo
A game logo design for Marine Roleplay. Marine Roleplay is a military roleplay game.

The concept was to use a military green color along with adding tanks.

Made using Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.

