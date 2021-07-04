Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FlameTV Desktop App

FlameTV Desktop App gradient tv apple movies ux ui logo typography branding app design icon
Wanted to try my hands on redesigning apple tv desktop app? How close was I to the original app?

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
