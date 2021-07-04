UI and App Design for Aqaba Market

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
As a real estate brand Aqaba Market was looking for a website and app design to introduce Jordan and its nature and tourism better. After the Ui design we moved on to the development process and created the related app next.
The key-point was to keep the design functional, engaging and easy to follow.
Contact us today for your website designs and developments!