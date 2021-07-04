temiss

UI and App Design for Aqaba Market

UI and App Design for Aqaba Market php figma development web development natural app design app ui ux web design website design website graphic design brand ui identity branding branding digital art digital design
As a real estate brand Aqaba Market was looking for a website and app design to introduce Jordan and its nature and tourism better. After the Ui design we moved on to the development process and created the related app next.

The key-point was to keep the design functional, engaging and easy to follow.
