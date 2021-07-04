Josefina Makowski

Lawine

Artwork and vinyl cover for the debute album "Kaufhaus" of the band Lawine.

For more details of the project go to https://www.behance.net/josefinmakowsk and check out the case study.

You need an artwork and or vinylcover design yourself? Let me know: office@josefinmakowski.com!

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Branding, Illustration and Animation
