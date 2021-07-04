Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Katze Stephan illustration graphic design design
Artwork and vinyl cover for the debut album "Hunde sind wie fliegende Ratten" of the artist Katze Stephan.

You want to know how I went about it? Go to my Behance profile (https://www.behance.net/josefinmakowsk) and take a look at the case study.

You need a artwork or vinyl cover yourself?
Let me know: office@josefinamakowski.com!

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Branding, Illustration and Animation
