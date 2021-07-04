Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ui by Michael

Signup Page - Daily UI 001

Ui by Michael
Ui by Michael
Signup Page - Daily UI 001 hotel app. hotel booking app hotel travel ui kit travel app online travel online mobile app app
Hi There 🖐, today i made an exploration about signup page which is from Daily UI.
And this is the continuation of my previous work which is the Travel app

The animation of Signup Page is on my Instagram Go check it out!

That's all for now. , Thanks for watching and let me know your thoughts in comments

Follow on Instagram and Dribbble

Ui by Michael
Ui by Michael

