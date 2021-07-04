Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ordain IT

Real Estate Landing Page Design

Ordain IT
Ordain IT
  • Save
Real Estate Landing Page Design rental house rental building apartment house home real estate mordern design adobe xd website design template creative design ui design realestate uiux design landing page design design template design uiux designer landing page web design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! 👋

Another day, another shot from our project called Real Estate Landing Page Design.

Design with Adobe XD
Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com

Icon:
flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:
Poppins
Lobster Two

************

Download Source File from : Download

************

🖤 And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!

************
Do you want to design such creative app for you? Feel free to get in touch with me : Email or Skype

************

Don’t forget to show me some love by following me on : Behance | Dribbble | Uplabs| Instagram| Twitter| Flickr

Ordain IT
Ordain IT

More by Ordain IT

View profile
    • Like