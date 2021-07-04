Amr Almi

colon logo - 03

Amr Almi
Amr Almi
  • Save
colon logo - 03 ui logo design typography company شعارات illustration branding عربي arabic
Download color palette

The logo was created in the form of the colon and straight, with the merging of the letter M, because it is the first letter in the logo

Amr Almi
Amr Almi

More by Amr Almi

View profile
    • Like