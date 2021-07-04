Fikry Haws

Kujang Music Fest. Ideas

Kujang Music Fest. Ideas festival music branding logo
kujang is traditional weapon from west java, so I make it into icon for a music fest

Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
