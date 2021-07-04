The joyful life

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Branding for a gastro coaching company.
You want to see more of the project? You can find further shots on my Behance profile: https://www.behance.net/josefinmakowsk and on my Instagram (@josefinamakowski).
You love the design and would like to have it? It is still available. Just drop me a line: office@josefinamakowski.com.
You need another branding for your project? Send me an email or a dribble message - I'm happy to help!