Josefina Makowski

The joyful life

The joyful life typography design graphic design branding logo
  1. The joyful life_Entwurf-02.jpg
  2. The joyful life_Branding_02.jpg
  3. Mockup_02.jpg
  4. The joyful life_Branding.jpg

Branding for a gastro coaching company.

You want to see more of the project? You can find further shots on my Behance profile: https://www.behance.net/josefinmakowsk and on my Instagram (@josefinamakowski).

You love the design and would like to have it? It is still available. Just drop me a line: office@josefinamakowski.com.

You need another branding for your project? Send me an email or a dribble message - I'm happy to help!

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Branding, Illustration and Animation
