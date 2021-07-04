Reijo Palmiste

Stigmata

Stigmata baking 3d artist 3d art 3d illustration candy sweets hannibal sweet cake diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Let's wrap up the weekend with another piece of cake, shall we? This was -also- super fun to make.

All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
