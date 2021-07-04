Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashiqul Amin

mMarket Mobile App design

Ashiqul Amin
Ashiqul Amin
  • Save
mMarket Mobile App design mmarket zamtel mobile app ui branding logo illustration app mobile website graphic uiux design
Download color palette

Hello everyone, this is the redesign of mMarket mobile app for zamtel. Try to make it more user friendly to the customers for exploration.

Hope you like the design.

I'm available for any project: ashiqul.design@gmail.com

Ashiqul Amin
Ashiqul Amin

More by Ashiqul Amin

View profile
    • Like