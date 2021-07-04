Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Felicia Tjeng

A

Felicia Tjeng
Felicia Tjeng
  • Save
A organic lines typography lettering illustration
Download color palette

The 'A' from a 'VANcity' lettering piece I did from a digital illustrative typography Skillshare course by Jennet Liaw.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Felicia Tjeng
Felicia Tjeng

More by Felicia Tjeng

View profile
    • Like