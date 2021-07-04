SKS

Daily UI 001- Register Page

Daily UI 001- Register Page motion graphics graphic design branding 3d logo illustration design animation adobe xd admin design admin admin dashboard figma adobexd
Daily UI 001
Well, this is getting more difficult :) My goal is to continue with the Daily UI's until the end of October 2020, let's see how far I can get. 🤞
A simple register page for coding sites.

