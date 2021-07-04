Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SKS

Daily UI 002-Checkout Page

SKS
SKS
  • Save
Daily UI 002-Checkout Page branding motion graphics animation admin graphic design 3d admin design illustration adobe xd adobexd checkout
Download color palette

Daily UI 002
My goal is to continue with the Daily UI's until the end of 100 challenges, let's see how far I can get. 🤞
A basic checkout page for an e-commerce app.

SKS
SKS

More by SKS

View profile
    • Like