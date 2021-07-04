Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Jarideh

Cloudy - Cloud Storage App ☁️ | Part 2

Mohammad Jarideh
Mohammad Jarideh
  • Save
Cloudy - Cloud Storage App ☁️ | Part 2 adobe xd design neumorphism flatdesign fancy design uid ux design storage concept animation glassmorphism flat modern ui design ui ui concept adobe xd figma adobexd graphic design
Download color palette

Cloud Storage App UI Concept ☁️ | Part 2
hope you like it.

I'm available to work together:
📥 Email me: Jarideh10@gmail.com

My Instagram

Mohammad Jarideh
Mohammad Jarideh

More by Mohammad Jarideh

View profile
    • Like