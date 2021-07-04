sara mohseni

Social Media Mobile App

Hey Friends!
this is my social media app.
I try here a new concept in UI. Please share with me your feedback about it!

Design — Figma , Photoshop
Illustrations — Illustrator

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
