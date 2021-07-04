BHARATH R

The Trip mobile application

BHARATH R
BHARATH R
  • Save
The Trip mobile application vector branding ux ui illustration design app
Download color palette

Hey all,
Hope you are doing great?!
Please see the mobile application design for travelers.

Design — Figma

https://www.figma.com/proto/FtrkzWCQNyiUrZji9aGYX4/Untitled?node-id=1%3A88&scaling=scale-down&page-id=0%3A1

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
BHARATH R
BHARATH R

More by BHARATH R

View profile
    • Like