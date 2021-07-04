Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tamarra Bonnici

Goodreads Re-Fresh

Tamarra Bonnici
Tamarra Bonnici
  • Save
Goodreads Re-Fresh guidelines ui branding design
Download color palette

As a Goodreads User, I decided to challenge myself to re-brand and update parts of their UX structure. My biggest struggle with the current app is that it is pretty cluttered and hard to navigate sometimes, so I tried simplifying the structure and UI within the app.

Illustration by Oleg Shcherba from Ouch! icons8.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Tamarra Bonnici
Tamarra Bonnici

More by Tamarra Bonnici

View profile
    • Like