Goodreads Re-Fresh

As a Goodreads User, I decided to challenge myself to re-brand and update parts of their UX structure. My biggest struggle with the current app is that it is pretty cluttered and hard to navigate sometimes, so I tried simplifying the structure and UI within the app.
Illustration by Oleg Shcherba from Ouch! icons8.com