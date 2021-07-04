Michaela Smith

SPARK

My website redesign of SPARKrj.org

SPARK is a non-profit organization created to amplify the voices of women, people, and bring attention to reproductive justice.

Prototype: https://bit.ly/3xfMvkk

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
